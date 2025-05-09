Palem Autonomous Degree College 2nd Semester Results Released

Nagar Kurnool: The 2nd semester examination results for first-year students of Palem Sri Venkateswara Government Arts and Science (Autonomous) Degree College, located in Bijnapally Mandal of Nagarkurnool district, were officially released on Friday.

College Principal and Controller of Examinations Dr. P. Ramulu, along with his faculty team, participated in the result release event held at Palamuru University. The results were unveiled by University Registrar Prof. Ramesh Babu, Controller of Examinations Dr. K. Raj Kumar, and Additional Controllers Shanti Priya and Anuradha Reddy.

On this occasion, Dr. Ramulu stated that an average pass percentage of 43% was recorded in the 2nd semester exams. He informed that students can check their results on the official college website and submit applications for revaluation at the college office on or before the 17th of this month.

The event was attended by Additional Controller Shiva, Librarian Dr. Varkala Srinivas, faculty members Dr. Nagaraju, Dr. Sushma, Venkatesh, Yadagiri, and Senior Assistant Kavitha.