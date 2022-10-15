  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Palle Ravi leaves Cong, joins TRS

Palle Ravi and Jyothi with KT Rama Rao. (Photo/ Twitter)
x

Palle Ravi and Jyothi with KT Rama Rao. (Photo/ Twitter)

Highlights

  • Palle Ravi is believed to be miffed after missing out ticket from Congress high command for Munugodu bypoll
  • Joins TRS in presence of party working president KT Ramarao

Nalgonda: Congress leader Palle Ravi Kumar and his wife and Chandur MPP Jyothi on Saturday joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the presence of IT Minister KT Rama Rao at Hyderabad.

Ravi Kumar was among those trying for a chance as the Congress candidate for the Munugodu by-poll. Earlier this week, he had participated in a rally taken out in Chandur in connection with the filing of nomination by Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi.

His brother Palle Vinod has already filed his nomination as a candidate for the Telangana Jana Samithi.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X