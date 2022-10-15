Palle Ravi leaves Cong, joins TRS

Nalgonda: Congress leader Palle Ravi Kumar and his wife and Chandur MPP Jyothi on Saturday joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the presence of IT Minister KT Rama Rao at Hyderabad.

Ravi Kumar was among those trying for a chance as the Congress candidate for the Munugodu by-poll. Earlier this week, he had participated in a rally taken out in Chandur in connection with the filing of nomination by Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi.

His brother Palle Vinod has already filed his nomination as a candidate for the Telangana Jana Samithi.