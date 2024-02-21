Panchavati Vidyalaya celebrates 20th anniversary

Mahabubnagar: Panchavati Vidyalaya commemorated its 20th anniversary with a grand celebration on Tuesday. The event saw esteemed guests, including Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, gathering to honour the school’s achievements.

Addressing the audience, Reddy underscored the increasing pressure faced by students in today’s competitive environment. He applauded the efforts of the school correspondent, T Anitha Reddy, in fostering a conducive learning environment that prioritises the holistic development of students.

As a token of support, Reddy distributed 2D/3D digital study materials to 175 Class X students. Encouraging students to aim for the highest GPA in the upcoming Class 10 exams, MLA Reddy urged them to approach their studies with strategic planning.