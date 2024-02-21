Live
- DPIs like UPI, Aadhaar to propel India towards $8 trillion economy by 2030
- Redbird resumes flight training operations after safety overhaul
- Cryogenic engine of LVM3 rocket completes ground qualification tests: ISRO
- Enhancing Business Resilience Against Rising Cyber Extortion Threats
- PM Modi to roll out projects worth Rs 48,000 crore in Gujarat tomorrow
- HCA announces Rs 10 lakh cash prize to Hyderabad team
- Warangal Mayor caught in no man’s land
- 'Yashasvi has not learnt from you': Hussain slams Duckett
- I-League: Sreenidi Deccan rout Aizawl FC 5-1
- Word Table Tennis Championships: Indian men, women enter knock-out phase
Just In
Panchavati Vidyalaya celebrates 20th anniversary
Mahabubnagar: Panchavati Vidyalaya commemorated its 20th anniversary with a grand celebration on Tuesday. The event saw esteemed guests, including...
Mahabubnagar: Panchavati Vidyalaya commemorated its 20th anniversary with a grand celebration on Tuesday. The event saw esteemed guests, including Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, gathering to honour the school’s achievements.
Addressing the audience, Reddy underscored the increasing pressure faced by students in today’s competitive environment. He applauded the efforts of the school correspondent, T Anitha Reddy, in fostering a conducive learning environment that prioritises the holistic development of students.
As a token of support, Reddy distributed 2D/3D digital study materials to 175 Class X students. Encouraging students to aim for the highest GPA in the upcoming Class 10 exams, MLA Reddy urged them to approach their studies with strategic planning.