Party office building dispute at its peak in Manuguru

Manuguru (Kothagudem): Once Congress party office now changed as TRS party office after MLA Rega Kantha Rao had joined the ruling party has become a major controversy in coal town Manuguru in the district.



With the leaders of both the parties spewing fire against one another about the building, the issue reached its peak.

On Wednesday, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Boath district president Puvvala Durga Prasad, Podem Veeraiah, former Union Minister P Balaram Naik and other leaders conducted a protest in Manuguru, demanding to hand over the building to the Congress. Tension prevailed for some time when the police stopped the leaders from entering the party office buildings.

Speaking on the occasion, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka rebuked the TRS government and criticised that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and MLA Rega Kantha Rao are big cheaters. He said as per the municipal records that building belongs to the Congress. Bhatti pointed out that MLA Rega Kantha Rao, who won on Congress ticket, is block mailing party leaders and officers with the support of the State government.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka launched a seven-day hunger strike in the town, demanding the government to hand over the party office to them.

MLA condemns Cong allegations

Responding to the allegations of the Congress, Government Whip and Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao told the media here that the Congress has no right to ask for the building as he (the MLA) had constructed the building from his own pocket for the Congress party office, when he was in that party. "Now I am a TRS MLA and using the building as party office". He alleged that Congress is doing cheap politics in the district.

'The Congress hasn't given a single rupee for the building construction,' he added.

MLA Kantha Rao said the Congress leaders were unable to digest the various developmental activities going on across the constituency, besides facing identity crisis in the district. The people in the constituency are supporting the KCR's regime as they were happy, he added.