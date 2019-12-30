Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Patancheru: Congress leaders celebrate party's foundation day

Patancheru: Congress leaders celebrate party
Highlights

The Congress leaders on Saturday celebrated on a grand note the 134th foundation day of the party in the industrial estate of Patancharu. They hoisted...

Patancheru: The Congress leaders on Saturday celebrated on a grand note the 134th foundation day of the party in the industrial estate of Patancharu. They hoisted the party flag to mark the celebrations.

leader Gali Anil Kumar told the party men that the Congress had been working for the last 134 years for protecting the country with responsibility and serving people besides encouraging them to promote peace. The party had been winning praise from all sections of people for its efforts, he remarked.

Among those present on the occasion were Congress leaders Godavari Anji Reddy, Narsimha Reddy, Gopal, Sanjiva Reddy, Sammayya, Srinivas Reddy and Mallesh Goud.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Take pride in your mother tongue: Mohan Bhagwat29 Dec 2019 8:51 PM GMT

Take pride in your mother tongue: Mohan Bhagwat

Defeat ideologies played out to weaken India: Kishan Reddy
Defeat ideologies played out to weaken India: Kishan Reddy
Sujana Chowdary assures Centre
Sujana Chowdary assures Centre's intervention on Amaravati
Today
Today's youth hate anarchy, instability: PM Modi
Government determined to take care of families of central security forces personnel: Amit Shah
Government determined to take care of families of central...


Top