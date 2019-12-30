Patancheru: Congress leaders celebrate party's foundation day

Patancheru: The Congress leaders on Saturday celebrated on a grand note the 134th foundation day of the party in the industrial estate of Patancharu. They hoisted the party flag to mark the celebrations.

leader Gali Anil Kumar told the party men that the Congress had been working for the last 134 years for protecting the country with responsibility and serving people besides encouraging them to promote peace. The party had been winning praise from all sections of people for its efforts, he remarked.

Among those present on the occasion were Congress leaders Godavari Anji Reddy, Narsimha Reddy, Gopal, Sanjiva Reddy, Sammayya, Srinivas Reddy and Mallesh Goud.