Patancheru: Ex PM Atal Behari Vajpayee's birth anniversary celebrated

Patancheru: Town BJP president Baindla Kumar organised the birthday celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee by distributing fruits in the government hospital here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he praised Vajpayee as able leader who bagged the best parliamentarian award.



BJP town unit general secretary Rammohan, vice-president Muralidhar Varma, Dandu Narsimhulu, Mettu Sridhar, Mahila Morcha district vice-president Sujata, town women's morcha leader Lakshmi, advocate Angadi Balaraju, BJYM secretary Vishnu, Shivakumar Yadav and Venkat Rao were present.