Patnam Mahender Reddy Highlights Government’s Commitment to Inclusive Welfare and State Development

Wanaparthy dist: On September 17, to commemorate Telangana Public Administration Day, Patnam Mahender Reddy participated as the chief guest at the Telangana Public Administration Day celebrations organized at the IDOC premises in Wanaparthy district on Wednesday and unfurled the national flag.

Chief Whip MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy, who attended the celebrations as the chief guest, received the salute given by the police department.

Later, a progress report on the welfare and development programs being implemented in the district by various departments and the goals achieved was read out.

District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi, SP Giridhar Ravula, Wanaparthy MLAs Thudi Megha Reddy, Additional Collector Revenue Khimya Nayak, Additional Collector Local Bodies Yadayya, Agricultural Market Yard Chairman Srinivas Goud, DSP Venkateswara Rao were present on the stage.

Legislative Council Chief Whip and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy said that the chief guest is the government's goal.

I extend my heartfelt greetings to the Honorable Members of Parliament, Honorable Legislative Council Members, Honorable MLAs, Honorable Collector, Additional Collectors, District Judges, District SP, other public representatives, district officers of various departments, students, print & electronic media friends, and village leaders who attended these celebrations on the occasion of Public Administration Day.

September 17, 1948 has a special place in history. 78 years ago, on this day, our Telangana region became an integral part of India. It has transformed from a monarchy to a democratic state, which is why we are celebrating Telangana Public Administration Day on this day.

After the country gained independence, 555 princely states joined the Indian Union, but the Hyderabad princely state decided to remain an independent constitutional state. According to the people of this region, the Indian government made Telangana a part of the Indian Union on September 17, 1948 through "Operation Polo". In this context, we are celebrating Public Administration Day in Telangana.

The state government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is taking the lead in solving public problems. He said that the promises made to the people are being implemented one by one.

Mahalakshmi scheme is a boon for women

Cooking gas supply for Rs. 500 only.

Mahila Shakti Scheme as Women's Power

Sanction of New Ration Cards

Rajiv Arogyasri, who has become a source of health for the poor:

"Indiramma House Scheme"

The state government is implementing the Indiramma House Scheme to make the dream of owning a house of the poor come true. Each eligible family will be provided with a financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh to build a house on their own land. So far, 6,173 houses have been sanctioned in the district, and the construction work of 3,731 houses has been started. It was said that Rs. 1 lakh was given to 1369 houses that have completed the basement level, Rs. 2 lakh to 227 houses that have completed the roof level, Rs. 4 lakh to 210 houses that have completed up to the slab, and Rs. 5 lakh to 4 houses that have completed construction, making a total of Rs. 26 crore 73 lakhs deposited in the accounts of the beneficiaries.

Griha Jyoti Scheme:

Under this scheme, each family holding a ration card will be provided with electricity up to 200 units. The government is providing free electricity to the people. So far, 82,708 families in the district have benefited Rs.30.48 crore.

Similarly, 29 new sub-stations with a capacity of 33/11 K.V have been started in the district at a cost of Rs.45.43 crore and the work is in progress. He said that from the last financial year 2024 to September 2025, infrastructure was provided at a cost of Rs.79 crore 12 lakh.

Assurance for the lives of farmers with Rythu Bharosa:

He said that to make the farmer a king, Rythu Bharosa and Rythu Loan Waiver Schemes are being successfully implemented.

Under the Rythu Bharosa Scheme, 205 crore 93 lakh 79 thousand rupees have been deposited in the accounts of farmers for the 2025-26 monsoon season to 1 lakh 75 thousand 869 farmers in the district so far. The amount of Rs.6 thousand per acre has been deposited in the accounts of farmers. It is said that.

As part of the Rythu Bhima scheme, Rs. 5 lakh each was provided to 681 farmer families in the district for the year 2024-25, totaling Rs. 34 crore 5 lakh.

Loan waiver of up to Rs. 2 lakh for farmers

The state government has created history by waived off farmers' loans up to Rs. 2 lakh as promised in a way that has never happened in the country. He said that so far, under this scheme, the loans of 60 thousand 545 farmers worth Rs. 480 crore 91 lakh have been waived in 4 installments in the district.

Bhu Bharati Act:

With a firm resolve to permanently resolve the land problems of farmers, this people's government has brought the Bhu Bharati Act into effect. He said that out of 1943 applications received in the district so far, 1207 applications have been resolved and the remaining applications are in progress.

Revolutionary changes in the education system

From primary schools to universities, quality education, skill training and employment generation are being provided The government has decided to provide it on a per capita basis. The Young India Integrated Residential School building in Wanaparthy constituency for SC, ST, BC and minority students has been converted at a cost of Rs 200 crore.

The foundation stone was laid by the Honorable Chief Minister on March 2.

Law and order management:

As part of creating better law and order in the district, a command control room has been set up in the district police office and crimes are being controlled by monitoring CCTV cameras in all the mandals of the district. Women's safety is being ensured through SHE TEAM and assurance centers. A cyber crime department has been set up to control cyber crimes in the district. Also, many awareness programs are being organized by the district police officers and staff to prevent the people and youth of the district from falling prey to cyber crimes.

Special police surveillance teams have been set up in the district on the use of marijuana, drugs and other intoxicants, special narcotic dogs are conducting checks in black spots, bus stands, colleges and other crowded areas, and awareness programs are being organized under the auspices of the police department for the youth in the district, and the district is being made a drug-free district.

I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people who are partners in the development of the district, the Minister in charge of the district, the members of Parliament, the members of the Legislative Council, the legislators, other public representatives, the district judges, the District Collector, Additional Collectors, the district officers of various departments, the District SP and the police personnel who are working tirelessly in maintaining law and order, the journalists and the electronic media staff. I once again extend my greetings to all of you on the occasion of "Telangana Public Administration Day".

The program was attended by the district officials, Wanaparthy Market Committee Chairman Srinivas Goud, other public representatives, district officials, staff, people and others.