PCC chief asks partymen to bury hatchet, work unitedly

Hyderabad: Put all your differences on back burner and work to ensure that the party candidates win in the upcoming local body elections in almost all the places.

This requires serious and focused work at the ground level by all the party workers and leaders said the TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud.

He called upon the party workers to work hard with discipline and dedication. This would be a litmus test not only for the party as it must win all the local bodies but also a test for the party workers.

Those who would work sincerely for the victory of the party would be duly recognized and would be considered for nominated posts at an appropriate time.

Goud said that the party would not tolerate any kind of indiscipline and stern action against such people would be taken. He told the party workers to work in tandem with the constituency in charges. AICC Telangana in-charge Deepadas Munshi, Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha and other senior leaders were also present at the meeting.