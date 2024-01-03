PCC executive meeting today

Hyderabad: The first extended executive meeting of the PCC following the Assembly polls will be deliberating on key issues, including preparedness for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls and strategies to counter the opposition BRS in the wake of the launch of Praja Palana.

According to sources, the PCC’s extended executive meeting, which will be chaired by new AICC in-charge (Telangana) Deepa Dasmunshi, will discuss crucial issues, including accommodating important leaders as MLCs, nominated posts, and also in Ministries, besides the primary focus area of the Lok Sabha. The new in-charge, who replaced Manikrao Thakre recently, is said to have clear instructions from the party’s high command to prioritise the Lok Sabha elections, as it has targeted most of the 17 segments in the wake of a win in the Assembly polls. Cashing in on the momentum generated by the win in southern India, the AICC aims for 15 to 16 constituencies and is likely to place high stakes on winning candidates.

Amongst other issues that are likely to be discussed are the filling up of the vacant positions of DCC presidents and strategies to take on the ruling BRS as the pink party may begin asserting its political importance more aggressively after 100 days of Congress governance. In the recent visit to Delhi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also discussed various issues with party high command which are likely to be deliberated, including the key decisions at the government level that could shape the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls. Revanth, being PCC chief, is also likely to be in favour of holding the PCC executive meeting following the extended executive meeting.

Deepa Dasmunshi, who arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday, was received with a grand welcome from the party functionaries, including PCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, former MPs V Hanumantha Rao and M Anjan Kumar Yadav, former minister G Chinna Reddy, PCC’s Protocol chairman Harkara Venugopal Rao, and others at Shamshabad airport.