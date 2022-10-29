Peddapally: With improved facilities govt hospitals see spurt in deliveries

Peddapally: With the improved facilities and better nursing of mother and child, the number of deliveries has increased in the government hospitals in the district, said Collector Dr Sangeetha Satyanarayan here on Friday.

She said utmost precautions are taken for the health of mother and child at the State-run hospitals in the district.

DMHODr K Pramod Kumar, District Hospital Superintendent Dr K Sridhar met the Collector at the Collectorate on Friday. Till August, an average 113 deliveries were done every month, which went up to 180 in September and 210 till October 28.

The District Collector congratulated him and said that with the intention of providing better medical services to the people, the State government has provided better facilities in the public hospitals. Because of the efforts and better services provided by the medical staff, more and people's trust in the government hospitals has increased now. She asked the medical staff to provide better medical services in the future also.

He said that special attention should be paid to the health and hygiene of the mother and child.

He said that necessary tests are done in government hospitals and all kinds of medical services are provided free of cost and people should get better medical services provided in government hospitals instead of going to private hospitals.

He said that for the convenience of people, the facility of taking special rooms by paying some fee will be started from November 1.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Pramod Kumar, Superintendent of District Hospital Dr K. Sridhar and others participated in this programme.