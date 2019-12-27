Peddemul: Bear scare grips Nagulapalli
Highlights
Residents of Nagulapalli are struck with fear after finding a wild bear roaming in the village.
Peddemul: Residents of Nagulapalli are struck with fear after finding a wild bear roaming in the village. Baikadi Hanumanthu, a farmer, was shocked to find the animal wandering in his farm.
Farmers immediately took the sighting to the notice of forest department officials. Forest official Shyam Sundar said he would visit the village and enquire.
