Peddi Reddy resigns from BJP, to join TRS soon

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BJP leader E Peddi Reddy on Monday tendered resignation to the party and is likely to join Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) soon.

In his resignation letter to the BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay, Peddi Reddy said that in the changed political circumstances, his mind was not allowing him to continue in the party and hence he was resigning to the primary membership of the party. He thanked all those who supported him while he was in the party. He also thanked the BJP president for giving him an opportunity to work as a worker in the party.

Peddi Reddy has been upset with the party leaders ever since former minister Eatela Rajender was included in the party. Reddy had contested unsuccessfully from Huzurabad in 2018 elections.

With Rajender coming into BJP, there was no scope for Peddi Reddy to continue as the former TRS leader would be the candidate in the bypoll. Reddy has been vocal on the entry of Rajender alleging that how the party can include a person who has been facing charges of encroachments.

Though the BJP leadership tried to pacify him by offering him accommodating in the nearby constituency Husnabad in future, the former minister preferred to quit the party. According to sources, Peddi Reddy is likely to join the ruling party soon.