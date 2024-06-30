People defeated in’tl conspiracy against PM Modi: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy alleged that some international forces conspired to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to prevent him from forming government at the Center for the third time in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

In Telangana, especially in the two Assembly constituencies under the Secunderabad parliamentary segment, “the anti-BJP forces (Congress, MIM) had united to defeat the party” but people failed their conspiracy by voting overwhelmingly to the BJP.

The State BJP president met with party’s key leaders, polling booth presidents and coordinators in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency under Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency on Saturday.

Addressing them, he said various heads of countries in the world are supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, some forces that could not digest his popularity, started hatching conspiracies. However, the NDA government was formed with the blessings of the people of the country to make it a Vikasit Bharat, and Modi took charge as the Prime Minister for the third time.

In the Secundrabad parliamentary constituency, he said that the hard work of the rank and file of the party defeated the designs of the anti-BJP forces.

He pointed out that the BJP did not get a majority in 2 assembly constituencies of Jubilee Hills and Nampally out of seven assembly segments under the Secundrabad parliamentary constituency.

Kishan Reddy noted that the Majlis party worked for the Congress in the Nampally constituency but under its banner. He reminded that the Congress party candidate in the Nampally assembly segment did not campaign, and no election meetings were organised because of an understanding with the AIMIM. “We have somewhat failed to adopt a proper electoral strategy in the Nampally assembly segment.” This, resulted in the BJP losing 62,000 votes in the segment that went to the Congress. However, with the efforts of the BJP the voter turnout has increased more than before, said.