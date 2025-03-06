People Have Given BJP a Resounding Victory: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister Kishan Reddy has stated that the people have delivered a significant victory to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), recognising it as the main alternative to the Congress. Speaking on the recent parliamentary elections, he pointed out that the BJP secured seats on par with the Congress in Telangana, reinforcing its growing influence in the state.

Kishan Reddy remarked that with greater effort during the elections, the BJP could have won even more MP seats. He asserted that the results clearly indicate that the people no longer trust the Congress.

Dismissing Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s allegations against the BJP, Kishan Reddy claimed that the public had not taken them seriously. He criticised the Congress for failing to fulfil its promises and instead making accusations against the BJP.