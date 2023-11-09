People will have to face long term problems if they fall prey to money and liquor - KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that people will have to face long term pain if they succumb to money and liquor in the elections.

Addressing a press conference after filing nominations from Sircilla Assembly Constituency, Rama Rao said that people would have to face difficulties if they lose the voice of Telangana.

Rama Rao said that the people of Sircilla gave him political birth and he has developed Sircilla with the blessings of the people of Sircilla. "I have worked to make the people of Sircilla hold their heads high. How was Sircilla in the past and how it is now," said Rao, adding that Sircilla was ahead in the development in the state. He also said that with the blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he could work as a minister for the last nine years. He expressed the confidence of winning with a respectable majority.

The BRS leader said the party leaders were taking up the manifesto to every house in the constituency. He asked people to decide between power and Congress. "Do you want tears or water. KCR is ruling without any discrimination against any religion or caste. Few leaders are coming religion and caste. Do we need such crazy leaders who are involved in religion and caste politics," said Rao.