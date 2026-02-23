Peruru ZPHS completes 75 years

Mahabubnagar: ZillaParishad High School (ZPHS) in Peruru village of Koukuntla mandal, established in June 1950, will complete 75 years of its academic journey by April 2026. Starting as a rural school with basic facilities, it has guided the future of thousands of students and emerged as an educational backbone for the village. As part of the diamond jubilee celebrations, arrangements are being made to organise an alumni meet on April 19. During the fourth organising committee meeting on Sunday, former students discussed key aspects such as the event schedule, fund mobilisation, alumni participation, and future development plans for the school, and took important decisions. The organising committee members expressed confidence that the institution is set to enter another golden phase with the support and unity of its alumni.