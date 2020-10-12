Pharma City construction: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy warns of protests in Delhi

Ranga Reddy: A meeting was organised by the Pharma City Vyathireka Porata Samithi and Telangana State Kisan Congress Committee at Medipally village in Yacharam against the construction of Pharma City on Sunday.

On this occasion, the Bhuvanagiri MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that a protest will be staged at Jantar Mantar in Delhi if the government does not stop the construction of the Pharma City. The government is taking away the lands from the farmers against their wish.

The government is paying a compensation of Rs 16 lakh to the farmers but stating a false compensation amount of Rs 35 lakh. He also said that if the Congress party comes to power, the construction of Pharma City will be stopped and will assist and help the farmers in the State.

CLP Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the farmers should not agree to give away the lands for the construction of Pharma City. The Congress party is striving for the betterment of the farmers in the State. TRS government has promised to give 3 acres of land to the farmers in the village and now the government is taking away the lands from the farmers for Pharma City construction.

AICC Secretary Vamshi Chand Reddy, ex MLAs Kodanda Reddy, Malreddy Rangareddy, Telangana Kisan Congress president Anvesh Reddy, CPM Ranga Reddy district secretary Ramchander also participated in the meeting.