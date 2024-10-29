Phone-tapping case: A-6 Sravan Kumar files criminal petition seeking bail

Hyderabad: On Monday the HC single bench of Justice Juvvadi Sridevi adjourned the criminal petition filed by Aruvela Shravan Kumar Rao, A-6 in the phone-tapping case, to November 7, directing the Telangana public prosecutor to get instructions in the case and file counter-affidavit for further hearing.

The judge was hearing the petition filed by Rao, who is the MD of I-News, seeking “ bail” in the case in crime no. 243/2024 of PS Panjagutta for offences U/s. 409, 427, 201, 120-B r/w. 341 IPC and Section 3 of PDPP Act and Section 65, 66 and 70 of IT Act.

A non-bailable warrant issued by the XIV Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate is pending against the petitioner.

In the plea Rao contends he never resorted to surveillance on leaders of other political parties and disseminated information to SIB officials, as alleged by the SIB team who are the main culprits in the case. The petitioner denied statements made by the other accused that he was asked to persuade political leaders of other parties to join the BRS so that it emerges victorious in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Right of children to Free & Compulsory Education Act, 2009 will be implemented from next academic session 2025-26: govt informs HC

On Monday the HC division bench comprising CJ Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao recorded the submission of Assistant Government Pleader Madhuri that the State will implement the mandated contents in Section 121 C of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.It will be implemented in all private schools across the State from the next academic session 2025-26.

The bench recorded the AGP’s contention that the mandatory section of the Act will be implemented in the second week of April 2025. It was adjudicating PIL filed by Thandava Yogesh, an advocate from Gowthavaram Racherla mandal, Prakasam district, AP, aggrieved by the government’s inaction in not implementing Section 121 C of the Act which prescribes mandatorily reserving 25% of admissions in class I and pre-school education, in all private schools to students who belong to EWS and disadvantaged groups.

Section 121 C mandates that at least 25% of admissions in class I and pre-school education is extended to minor children who belong to weaker sections and disadvantaged groups in all private schools.