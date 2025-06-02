Phone-tapping case: Ex-SIB chief to appear for questioning on June 5

Hyderabad: Following the Supreme Court’s directions, former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused in the phone-tapping case, confirmed his return to India and has informed the investigation team that he will appear for questioning on June 5. The court on May 29 had granted interim protection from arrest to Rao. He has been reportedly residing in the US after leaving Hyderabad over a year ago.

The SC decision came after Rao submitted an undertaking assuring his full cooperation with the investigation, acting on the court directive. According to sources, the investigation team is preparing for a detailed interrogation, as his statement is considered crucial for progressing in the case. Officials believe his questioning will bring clarity to the nature and scope of the alleged illegal surveillance activities, including phone-tapping.

A suspended DSP of SIB was among four police officials who were arrested by the Hyderabad Police in March 2024, for allegedly erasing the intelligence information from various electronic gadgets as well as for alleged phone-tapping during the BRS regime. They were subsequently granted bail.