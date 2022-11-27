Physical Measurement Tests to be conducted for SI and Constable posts from December 8

The Police Recruitment Board has announced that the Physical Measurement Test (PET) and Physical Endurance Test (PET) will be conducted for the Sub Inspectors and Constable candidates from next month 8. It said that these exams will be conducted in 11 centers across the state and the process will be completed in 23 to 25 working days.



The candidates are advised to downloaded the hall tickets from the official website www.tslprb.in from November 29 to December 3 midnight. If the admit cards are not downloaded, the candidates can email [email protected] or contact 93937 11110, 93910 05006.

As many as 2,37,862 candidates submitted Part-II application for PMT, PET along with SI and Constable posts in various departments. Board officials said that even if a candidate applies for two posts, the physical fitness test will be conducted at the same time. It is said that the readings taken once will be applicable to all the posts in all departments.

The physical test events will be organised in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad and Nizamabad. Physical endurance tests will be conducted experimentally in Siddipet keeping in mind the future needs.

Meanwhile, the arrangements are being made to move biometric devices, digital height meters, CCTV cameras and other technical equipment to all centers a week before the date of physical events. Officials said that they will confirm in advance whether their performance is satisfactory or not.