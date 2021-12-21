PIL challenges 25% quota to TS students in private universities

Hyderabad: A public interest litigation was filed in the High Court challenging the decision of the Telangana State government to allocating 25 per cent of the seats to the students of Telangana in private universities. The plea was filed by Rathod Subendar Singh, a social activist from Medak district.



Counsel for the petitioner informed the Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji that the State government has no power to prescribe reservations in private universities. Rather, the counsel contended that 85 per cent of the seats should be reserved for students of Telangana rather than 25 per cent as per the Presidential Order.

Refuting the contentions of the counsel for the petitioner, Sanjeev Kumar, Special Government Pleader informed the court that the Presidential Order allocating 85 pe cent of seats to be reserved for students of Telangana was applicable only to the government-run universities and not the private universities.