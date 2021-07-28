PIL in Telangana High Court against Dalit Bandhu

Hyderabad: Akkala Suresh Kumar, a social activist from Nagaram, Keesara mandal has filed a Public Interest Litigation seeking a direction to the State government to implement its recently-announced Dalit Bandhu Scheme from any other assembly constituency in the State rather than from Huzurabad which is slated for bypoll.



The petitioner contended that the State government, with a clear intent to garner the mandate and support of Dalits residing in Huzurabad ahead of bypoll, has floated Dalit Bandhu Scheme, where it would directly transfer Rs 10 lakh to the families of Scheduled Castes in Huzurabad constituency. Further, the petitioner alleged that the State government has floated the scheme to influence Dalit voters in the said constituency and such an action on the part of the government was in sheer violation of the Supreme Court judgment in Subramaniam Balaji vs the State of Tamil Nadu and others.

The petitioner urged the court to issue a direction to the Telangana government to shift the implementation of Dalit Bandhu Scheme to any other Assembly constituency rather than Huzurabad.