PIL seeks probe into SLBC tunnel mishap, compensation to victims

Hyderabad: The Telangana HC division bench of Acting CJ Sujoy Paul and Justice Yara Renuka on Monday agreed with contention of Advocate-General A Sudarshan Reddy, who apprised the court about concrete measures taken by the government in expediting operations to extricate eight workers trapped beneath the rubble in the SLBC-1 tunnel. The A-G said the tunnel, the longest measuring 44 km, suffered a sudden and unexpected structural failure from Srisailam entrance due to which the workers got trapped beneath the rubble.

The government commenced rescue operations involving the Army, Navy, NDRF, SDRF, L&T, HYDRA, Singareni Collieries teams, Rat Miners which are working day in and day out to rescue the workers. He informed that Cabinet ministers, including the CM, have visited the site for retrieval of workers from the tunnel rubble. In the interregnum, counsel for the petitioner said the government should also think of paying compensation to dependants of workers and take safety measures to ensure that such accidents don’ recur.

The Acting CJ, after hearing the A-G, observed that the government is putting in efforts to save workers under the debris and deemed fit to dispose of the PIL. He said the other contentions raised by the petitioner will remain open, to be decided later. The bench adjudicated the plea by PVKK Bhargav, vice-president, National Union for Migrant Workers, seeking a direction to government to “stay” the tunnel construction as the tragic incident resulted in the workers getting trapped. The petitioner sought a direction to establish and enforce a frame work for a standardised, fair and equitable remuneration to all workers employed in high-risk and hazardous occupations.

HC slaps Rs 25,000 cost on counsel for redundant submissions

The HC division bench on Monday while adjudicating the PIL, aggrieved by Section 21(3) of the Panchayati Raj Act, 2018, which prohibits candidates having more than two children from contesting the local body elections, made it clear that lawmakers need to have a re-look at Section 21(3) of the Act; It is not for courts to interfere in such issues. The bench observed that there is no public interest involved in the PIL; rather it is an individual interest, as the aggrieved person, should come before the court.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel, irked the bench by making redundant submissions stating that apex court in its judgment of 2003 8 SCC page 69 had upheld the provisions; the HC should at least pass some order as the SC. After hearing the redundant submissions of the counsel, the ACJ observed, no doubt, the apex court had not interfered with the section but that judgment was in 2003; we are in 2025. In view of the diminishing fertility rate, the provisions need to be re-looked by Parliament / lawmakers; this court cannot interfere in this issue.

As the ACJ started dictating to the court master, the counsel again interrupted him. When the dictation was half way through, which irked the Justice, resulting in imposition of a cost of Rs. 25,000 on the petitioner to be paid to the State Legal Service Authority within 30 days. The SLSA shall inform the court about the payment, failing which, appropriate action will be initiated against the petitioner.

The bench adjudicated the PIL (at scrutiny stage) filed by Avula Nagaraju from Nalgonda district, aggrieved by action of the State Election Commission and government in prohibiting candidates having more than two children from contesting the local body elections viz., sarpanch/MPTC/ZPTC U/s. 21(3) of the Act.

PIL to protect, conserve Qutub Shahi Tombs from further damage

Court issues notices to govt, Agha Khan Trust to respond in four weeks

The HC division bench on Monday issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Director-General and Director, Archaeology and Museums, Principal Secretaries (Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture), GHMC Commissioner and the Agha Khan Trust, which is being entrusted with the work of protecting and conserving heritage Qutub Shahi Tombs.

The court directed all authorities cited to respond to petitioner Congress leader Madhu Yashki Goud, who in a letter to the CJ informed that the tombs are in a damaged condition due to negligence of the trust.

The trust, which is not taking proper care and conservation work of the tombs despite allocation of Rs. 100 crore for their upkeep. The bench directed officials to respond within four weeks. It adjudicated the taken up PIL of Goud, who in his letter contended that the trust is not evincing any interest to upkeep the tombs, despite the fact that they are heritage structure, recognised by the UNESCO.

The trust has been allocated Rs. 100 crore for the work. Due to its lackadaisical attitude the tombs are in a pathetic condition. The damage to the structures is increasing as days pass by. The tombs are losing the original layers, face water seepage; the restoration work is not up to the mark. Goud sought a direction to the government to immediately terminate the contract of the trust and initiate a thorough investigation into the mismanagement of funds and resources to impose penalties and sanctions on the trust.

PIL to restrain persons from rampant illegal mining in Khammam district

On Monday the HC division bench issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Mines and Geology), Member-Secretary, TS Pollution Control Board, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Khammam collector, DFO, Ramchandranagar and SP directing them to respond within four weeks.

The petitioner in his letter dated September 23, 2024 addressed to the CJ alleged that there is rampant illegal mining in Khammam district. The officials, who have to ensure illegal mining is not done, have become mute spectators.

The bench adjudicated the taken up PIL by converting the letter addressed by N Ramu from Khammam district to the CJ complaining about illegal mining and operation of stone crushers. The petitioner contended that the mining companies, in blatant violation of permissions are deviating, thereby violating rules extracting huge minerals endangering the environment.

The petitioner apprised the court about the Mining and the Forest officials, who are hand in glove with perpetrators resorting to illegal mining by turning a blind eye to violation of the rules and permissions. The illegal mining is robbing the State exchequer of crores.

Hearing in the case was adjourned by four weeks for counter affidavits.