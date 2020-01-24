Pillion rider dies in accident in Hyderabad

A 21-year-old man was killed and his friend suffered injuries in a road accident late on Thursday night.

Mosin Hussain who was riding pillion was dead on the spot when his drunk friend rammed the bike into a pillar at Suraram. The mishap took place when the two were heading to a function after consuming alcohol.

Hussain fell from the bike and suffered injuries on his head. The biker along with the help of other motorists shifted his friend to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police registered a case and sent the body to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem.