Pilot Rohit Reddy campaigns in several villages in Tandur mandal

Tandur Constituency BRS party candidate MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy along with Zilla Parishad Vice Chairman Vijay Kumar, ZPTC Gauri Manjula and local...

Tandur Constituency BRS party candidate MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy along with Zilla Parishad Vice Chairman Vijay Kumar, ZPTC Gauri Manjula and local sarpanch MPTC visited many villages of Tandur mandal today and asked them to vote for the car symbol.

