Pink Power Run for awareness on breast cancer held in Hyderabad, CM Revanth Reddy attends

Pink Power Run for awareness on breast cancer held in Hyderabad, CM Revanth Reddy attends
The Pink Power Run, aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer, was successfully held on Saturday, starting from Gachibowli Stadium.

The Pink Power Run, aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer, was successfully held on Saturday, starting from Gachibowli Stadium. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from a diverse group of individuals, including IT professionals and private employees, who took part in various categories: 3K, 5K, and 10K runs.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who attended the event, emphasized the importance of women's health for the betterment of families, stating, "If women's health is good, families will develop." After the races concluded, he presented awards to the winners, celebrating their achievements in promoting health and wellness.

The run was inaugurated by Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha, who signaled the start of the event by waving the flag, encouraging participants to engage in the cause. Organized on a large scale by the Sudha Reddy Foundation, the Pink Power Run aims not only to raise awareness about breast cancer but also to secure a place in the Guinness World Records.

