PJP Dam Maintains Stable Water Levels as Monsoon Arrives

Gadwal: The Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) Dam, an essential water resource in southern Telangana, has reported stable water levels and moderate inflows as of 6:00 AM on June 20, 2025, according to official data from the irrigation department.

Current Water Levels and Capacity

The current water level stands at 317.440 metres (1,041.470 feet), just 1.076 metres below the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 318.516 metres. The dam has a gross storage capacity of 7.535 TMC and a live storage capacity of 3.828 TMC. At present, the live capacity utilisation is approximately 50.8%, indicating a robust water reserve as the monsoon season commences.

Inflows and Outflows

The dam is currently experiencing a balanced inflow and outflow strategy, with total inflows recorded at 46,674 cusecs and total outflows at 44,776 cusecs. It is noted that nearly all incoming water is being allocated to various lift irrigation schemes and downstream needs.

Details of Outflows

Of the total outflows, the breakdown includes:

- Spillway Discharge: 7,124 cusecs

- Power House Utilisation: 35,366 cusecs

- Evaporation Losses: 65 cusecs

Drawals for lift irrigation schemes are as follows:

- Nettampadu Lift Irrigation Scheme: 1,500 cusecs

- Bhima Lift-I: 406 cusecs

- Koilsagar Lift: 315 cusecs

Importantly, there were no recorded drawals from the Left Main Canal (LMC), Right Main Canal (RMC), parallel canal, or Bhima Lift-II, suggesting the completion of sowing activities or a strategic approach to conserve water ahead of anticipated monsoon inflows.

The current operational framework of the PJP Dam demonstrates a well-managed water release policy, effectively supporting both hydropower generation and agricultural irrigation without unnecessary wastage. As monsoon rains continue to enhance inflow patterns, the management of PJP Dam is crucial in supporting agriculture, sustaining power production, and ensuring regional water security. Ongoing monitoring will be essential in the forthcoming weeks to address any potential flood risks or changes in irrigation demands.