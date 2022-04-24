PK meets KCR, hold discussions on day 2

Hyderabad: In a major turn of events, the poll strategist

Prashant Kishor on Sunday met the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and it is believed that the duo has been discussing the unfolding political scenario at national level. It is said that the PK also met the TRS chief KCR on Saturday at Pragathi Bhavan in the morning and their discussions lasted till evening.

Sources from TRS party said that the PK and KCR are closely discussing the course of action during the ongoing political scenario at State and National level as well. It is also said that the PK might have spoken about TRS joining hands with Congress to fight against the BJP at both levels.

Amid PK switching to Congress recently, many media organisations and political parties raised speculations over him working with Congress Party. It is to mention here that recently during a press meet, KCR clearly stated that he was associated with PK for a longtime and PK is working for TRS.

The first whole day discussion with the TRS chief and the seconf day continuation indicates that there might be a political development at the National level as the election strategist is now working for both TRS and the Congress.

Recently, PK has submitted a report to the party chief Sonia Gandhi stating that Congress would need to join hands with YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh to regain power in the State. He also stated in the report that it is better that Congress fights alone in Telangana to come back to power in the State.