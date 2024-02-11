Plans to counter KCR visit with Medigadda tour

Hyderabad: In a bid to counter a public meeting on riverKrishna water issue in Nalgonda by BRS Supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday, Chief minister A Revanth Reddy organized a Medigadda tour with an all party delegation on the same day. Ministers and ruling party MLAs are also invited to the visit of the Medigadda which hogged the political limelight after piers of the barrage sunk last year.

The Chief Minister said that KCR was also invited to Medigadda visit. Judicial probe into the Medigadda barrage will bring out many facts and take action accordingly, he said that the government would also table a White Paper on irrigation sector in the Assembly. His government would have to shell out Rs 16,000 crore to pay interests on the loans taken by the previous government for the constructions of big projects.