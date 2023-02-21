Plans underway to transform Kondagattu forest as tourist hub

Hyderabad: Within a week after the announcement by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao that the state government would transform the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in to another best developed temple with all facilities and would also develop the Kodimyala forest area as a tourist hub, officials of State Forest Department took up a field survey to prepare plans for developing it as a tourist destination.

According to officials, a walking track on a 5-km stretch, watch tower, medicinal and spices plantation, rest place for the visiting devotees and tourists and fencing around the forest zone is being proposed to be developed in the first phase. It was also decided to take up development works in the two forest blocks around the famous temple. The forest wing officials said that a comprehensive development plan will be prepared in consultation with the Endowment officials and the Vastu experts soon.

A group of forest officials led by Head of state Forest Force RM Dobrial visited the forest zone and reviewed the possibilities of the revival of the Kodimyala forest zone and possible amenities that could be provided there. Officials said that the forest cover will be developed jointly by the state Forest wing and Green India Challenge headed by TRS MP J Santosh Kumar who would be adopting 1,000 acres in the forest area.

Dobrial said that fruit orchards would also be planted around the forest area to address food requirements of the monkeys dwelling around the temple.