Plantable tri-colours becoming rage in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As the city is gearing up to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day, the growing spread of Covid notwithstanding, citizens have an idea to celebrate the occasion. They are choosing to go for eco-friendly celebrations with paper-seed tirangas. Their sales are higher this year already compared to previous years.

"The sale of seed flags this year is fruitful. We have sold around 20,000 flags so far, whereas the sales last year were only around 8,000 flags. As nature is healing naturally, this change among citizens will definitely make our planet go green," said P Anil Chowdary, managing director, Greenwaves, Kukatpally.

The seed flag is a handmade biodegradable type of paper which consists of different plant seeds. The seeds sprout when the paper is planted in soil, thus raising saplings. The idea for a flag made of seed paper first germinated when he observed the number of plastic flags left over on roads after every national ceremony.

"First we will make base paper made from waste cotton or alternate fiber and we will embed seeds into it and once it sown in soil, it grows up as a plant even in the least moisture. The idea is basically to reduce adding plastic into the mother earth or paper garbage after the national ceremony.

The seeds embedded in the flag are mostly neem, teak wood, marigold, tomato, sunflower, basil seeds. When the paper is ready, we print the flag on the paper with eco-friendly colours and cuts into pieces of flags and it all would cost us Rs 3 and we sell it for Rs 5," he added.

"Few flags available in the market are completely eco-friendly, as even the tri-colours used are organic ink. For green we use spinach, for saffron a mixture of turmeric powder and foodgrain colour will be used and for the chakras blueberries will be used.

As the numerous norms rolled on to curb the single-use plastic, eco-friendly flags take the lead in a friendly way. These paperseed flags with the dimensions 2×3 square inches are available at the cost of Rs 5 to Rs 12 per piece in the market, if the purchase is made in bulk quantity the flags are also available at affordable prices," said Chowdary.

Many schools and companies across Hyderabad are opting for these seed-paper flags, and their orders are on the way. GHMC Deputy Commissioner also geared up the celebrations for I-Day by ordering paperseed flags in huge quantities and requesting every citizen to go for eco-friendly celebrations.