Plot thickens as Kavitha floats ‘Singareni Jagruti’ for coalmen

Hyderabad: A day after the meeting with party president K Chandrashekar Rao’s emissary, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday took an interesting decision to form the Singareni unit of Telangana Jagruti.

Kavitha on Tuesday appointed area coordinators for 11 coal belt areas of Singareni Collieries at her residence. Stating that this unit will be coordinating with the party’s Telangana Gani Boggu Karmikula Sangham (TGBKS), Kavitha said, “We are forming Singareni Jagruti with the goal of protecting the organisation and the welfare of Singareni workers.”

The workers from 11 areas of Singareni participated in the meeting. Kavitha said that Singareni workers were facing many difficulties in education and medical treatment and that she would work to resolve them. She said that the Congress government was conspiring to end the Singareni organisation through corruption and will stop them. She added that more than 40,000 workers were working in the organisation, and more than half of them are youth.

According to leaders, the party cadre was in dilemma with the new unit coming up in Singareni because there will be a situation where the party units will have to fight against each other.

Sources said that the BRS leader was not ready to relent and wanted clarity on her future. Kavitha wants to know what her role will be in the party and they see this as an attempt to show her strength. It is learnt that she had categorically told KCR’s emissaries that she will continue with her activities until she gets to know what her role will be in the party.

Talking in the meeting, Kavitha demanded that the Singareni schools should be renovated and education should be taught in the CBSE syllabus. Workers and their family members should be provided free medical treatment in corporate hospitals. They demanded that better facilities be provided in labour colonies and the drinking water problem should be solved immediately.