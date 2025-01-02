  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

PM hugs Muslims abroad, discriminates against them in India

PM hugs Muslims abroad, discriminates against them in India
x
Highlights

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi asks the Prime Minister if he can show the Kuwait Sheikhs what govt is doing in Sambhal, UP

Hyderabad: Attacking the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi can show the police outpost being built allegedly on waqf land near the mosque in Sambhal to Kuwait leaders whom he had met recently.

Speaking at an event here, he alleged that the police outpost near the Jama Masjid in Sambhal was being constructed on waqf land, a charge denied by the district magistrate. “(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi has gone to Kuwait. He was hugging the Sheikhs of Kuwait. You call and show the Sheikhs what your government is doing here (in Sambhal)”, he said. He alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is constructing the outpost to close the way to the stepwell that has been found in the area.

On the Sambhal District Magistrate's comments that no certified and legal party had come forward with relevant documents (to show that the land belongs to waqf), Owaisi charged that the official is acting as per directions of the Yogi Adityanath government in UP. The outpost will function under the Sambhal police station and was planned in wake of the November 24 violence, official sources have said.

The area around the Shahi Jama Masjid has witnessed tensions, with a violent clash erupting on November 24 during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque. The clash resulted in the deaths of four residents.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick