"PM-KISAN Six-Year Anniversary Celebrated with Farmer Felicitation Program in Aija".

Gadwal : On the occasion of the six-year anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, a Farmer Felicitation Program was organized today at S. Krishna Vardhan Reddy Fertilizer Shop in Aija town. The event witnessed the participation of Aija Town President Kompati Bhagat Reddy and Pradeep Swamy, along with several farmers and company representatives.

PM-KISAN: A Boon for Farmers

Speaking at the event, Town President Kompati Bhagat Reddy highlighted the significance of the PM-KISAN scheme, which was launched by the Government of India to provide financial assistance to millions of farmers across the country. Under this initiative, eligible farmers receive ₹6,000 annually, credited directly to their bank accounts in three installments of ₹2,000 each.

As part of this scheme, the 19th installment of the PM-KISAN financial assistance was released today by the Central Government, benefiting lakhs of farmers across the nation.

Additionally, in a significant move, the government has dedicated 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) to the country, further strengthening the support system for agricultural producers.

Subsidies on Fertilizers Under Modi Government

During the event, officials also provided crucial insights into fertilizer pricing and subsidies offered by the Narendra Modi-led government, ensuring affordability for farmers:

Bharat Urea (50 kg bag)

Actual Cost: ₹2,269.67

Government Subsidy: ₹2,112.52

Farmer’s Cost: ₹266.50

Bharat 20:20 Fertilizer (50 kg bag)

Actual Cost: ₹2,049.65

Government Subsidy: ₹749.65

Farmer’s Cost: ₹1,300

Government's Commitment to Farmers

Addressing the gathering, Kompati Bhagat Reddy emphasized that the Narendra Modi government has consistently stood by farmers, ensuring they receive necessary financial aid and subsidies to support their agricultural activities. He reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing farmers' livelihoods and strengthening the agricultural sector.

Event Attendees

The Farmer Felicitation Program saw enthusiastic participation from farmers and officials, including Raghu, Lakshman Goud, Lakshmanachari, and representatives from fertilizer companies.

The event concluded with gratitude towards the Central Government for its unwavering support in ensuring the welfare and prosperity of India's farmers.



























