PM Modi may inaugurate Yadadri

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana during the first week of November to inaugurate the renovated Yadadri temple and the newly established medical oxygen plants.

In anticipation, the State Medical and Health department has started arrangements.

The plants are being set up in all main government hospitals by the State Government with the central funding.

The State Government has taken up the construction of 50 pressure swing adsorption oxygen plants in teaching, district and area hospitals following the problems it had encountered during the second wave of corona recently.

In the first phase of the project, work at five plants has been completed. In the second phase, works at 45 plants are under progress and works on 39 plants were nearing completion.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during his recent meeting with the Prime Minister had requested him to inaugurate the Yadadri temple and the oxygen plants.

The health officials said that at present 7,670 beds in the government hospitals were equipped with oxygen supply. The hospitals, which will be getting the oxygen facilities with the central funding, would be ready to deal the eventuality of the third wave.