PM Modi should order arrest of Adani: CPI

Warangal: CPI State assistant secretary Takkalapally Srinivas Rao demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should order arrest of Gautam Adani, the billionaire chair of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, who was indicted in New York over his role in an alleged multibillion-dollar bribery and fraud scheme. Speaking at the party meeting in Jangaon on Friday, Rao said that Adani is calling the shots due to his proximity to Modi. Modi who is feigning blind to Adani’s misdeeds has also written off his Rs 12,000 crore bank loans.

Adani tarnished the image of the country. Modi who supported Adani is equally responsible for tarnishing the image. Hence, Modi should arrest Adani and prove his honesty, Rao said. He wondered why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI were silent over the issue. The CPI will stage protests if the Centre fails to arrest Adani immediately, he added.

Senior leaders Ravula Sadanandam, Ch Raja Reddy, Paturi Sugunamma, Adi Sayanna, Akula Srinivas, Soppari Somaiah, Kavati Yadagiri, Pathuri Prashanth, Neela Kanakaiah, Samudrala Raju, Chintakindi Aruna, Guguloth Sakhi and Guramma Madhu were among others present.