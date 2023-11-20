PM Modi to address meetings, roadshows in city on Nov 24, 25

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP is to to step up its poll campaign in next 10 days, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and BJP senior leaders addressing public meetings and road shows across the State.

Modi will address public meetings and takes part in a roadshow on November 24 and 25 in Hyderabad.

While party chief JP Nadda addressed two meetings and took part in a roadshow on Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the State on Monday. He will address meetings in Janagam and Korutla, and take part in a roadshow in the Uppal Assembly segment in the evening.

BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said on Sunday that, as per the tentative schedule, Union Minister Smriti Irani will address two meetings on November 25 and 26 in Huzurabad and Maheswaram.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Das will address meetings and rallies on November 24, 25 and 26. Similarly, Assam CM HimantaBiswa Sharma and Goa CM Pramod Sawant will take part in road shows and meetings. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to take part in a roadshow in the Musheerabad constituency on Monday.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal will address two meetings and take part in road shows on November 21. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will address meetings on Monday in Yellareddy, Kollapur and take part in road shows.

Subhash said people’s response to party leaders' public meetings was huge; they are looking at BJP as an alternative to BRS after the announcement of making a BC CM and the party commitment to SC categorization.

Another spokesperson Amarnath said the party manifesto was drafted addressing issues of BCs, SCs, STs, youth, senior citizens, women and other sections. The party is working to bring BJP to power in Telangana; it will implement the manifesto in letter and spirit.