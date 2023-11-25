PM Modi to campaign in Kamareddy and Thukkuguda today

As the countdown to polling in Telangana approaches, national parties are intensifying their campaigns by fielding top leaders. The BJP is intensifying campaign with the slogan 'BJP Jenda-Sakal Januluk Anda'. The party claims that comprehensive development can only be achieved with a double engine government and is organizing meetings and road shows to attract voters.



Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Telangana to support the BJP's campaign. Prime Minister Modi will visit Telangana for three days, starting from today. He will arrive at Hyderabad Dundigal Airport at 1.30 pm and participate in a public meeting in Kamareddy at 2.15 pm. Later, at 5 pm, he will hold another public meeting in Tukkuguda before returning to Begumpet Airport and reaching Raj Bhavan. On the 26th, he will visit Dubbaka and Nirmal constituencies, and on the 27th, he will address public meetings in Mahbubabad and Karimnagar constituencies. Additionally, on the night of the 26th, he will visit Tirupati and the renowned Tirumala Srivara temple on the morning of the 27th. His Telangana election tour will conclude with a roadshow in Hyderabad in the evening of the 27th.

In addition to Prime Minister Modi, three BJP Chief Ministers – Yogi Adityanath from Uttar Pradesh, Hemant Biswas Sharma from Assam, and Pramod Sawant from Goa – will also campaign in Telangana. Overall, the saffron party has changed its campaign strategy by directly criticizing the corruption of the TRS government. They have vowed to eradicate the corruption that occurred during the ten years of TRS rule and take action against it.

Meanwhile, extensive preparations have been made to accommodate the top leaders' visits, and traffic restrictions will be implemented on several routes.