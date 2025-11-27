PM Modi unveils India’s largest private Rocket Factory and Vikram-1 rocket

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has virtually inaugurated the Skyroot Infinity Campus in Shamshabad, marking a significant milestone for the Indian space sector. During the event, he unveiled the Vikram-1, India’s first private commercial rocket, and highlighted the campus as the largest private rocket factory in the country.

In his address, Modi praised the Skyroot team, describing the achievement as a testament to the talent and innovation of India’s youth. He expressed optimism about the future of the Indian space sector, stating, "This victory will inspire India's youth."

Reflecting on the journey of Indian space exploration, Modi recalled the early days when rockets were transported on bicycles. He emphasised the need for further advancements in areas such as agriculture and weather forecasting, and he underscored the role of cooperation and ecosystem in shaping the space landscape.

"The government is committed to supporting our ambitions in space," Modi added, noting the surge in startups emerging in the sector due to the central government's initiatives. He encouraged engineers, designers, coders, and scientists to take advantage of the opportunities presented by this burgeoning field.