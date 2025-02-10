PM Modi's agenda is one party - one person

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday said it was the people's responsibility to fight the 'one nation one election' theory proposed by the Union government as it will systematically 'damage' democracy.

Speaking at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL) in Kerala, the CM said, “‘One party-one person’ is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's real agenda and not 'one party-one election'. The Centre is slowly trying to take control of states' rights." He said state elections are more about local issues, which are being dealt with by regional parties in many states. All states should oppose the new move, he urged.

Revanth Reddy said the move to undertake the delimitation of the Lok Sabha seats based on the new operational census is yet another step by the Centre to 'sideline' south Indian states. "It should be opposed as it will damage democracy."

“Why should the south Indian states be punished for effectively carrying out family planning programme,” he asked.

The south Indian states are set to lose their sitting seats if the move is not checked, he said. Revanth Reddy also criticised the new University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, which set new norms for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in state universities.

“The Centre is trying to take back the powers of the states which provide budgetary allocation for universities in states. They want to bring everything under the Centre’s control,” the CM said, adding that ‘intellectuals’ should protest against it.

On the poor performance of the Congress in the Delhi elections, Revanth Reddy said the people were polarised between “position and opposition.” It was between AAP who held power and the BJP in Delhi and the ‘anti-Kejriwal’ section voted for candidates who had better chances of victory, he said.

“The people’s mindset is clear. The fight was between the BRS and Congress in Telangana and we won,” he said.