PM Modi's eight years marked by failures, says Kavitha

Hyderabad: TRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday alleged that the country under the eight-year rule of BJP was nothing less than 'behal India'. She posed eight questions to the Union government reminding it on promises made to people. Kavitha said she was raising eight questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government on promises that were not kept.

On the promise of 'empowering nari shakti' by giving them an equal footing, Kavitha asked, "where is the Women Reservation Bill, Modiji." The TRS leader said while the country's GDP was falling, the one GDP on rise was - Gas- Diesel- Petrol;where has the money from this exponential rise been invested? When would the bias towards Telangana end? When will the BJP government clear pending dues worth Rs 7,000 crores be duly given to the State, she asked.

Kavitha said with inflation at a record high, when will the country see 'Acche Din' of 'Mehengai Mukt Bharat'. "Failed law and order, failed systems. When will the non- PR and real 'Amrit Kaal' be given to people of India?" said Kavitha.

She said farmers were the heartbeat of India, but today paddy and turmeric farmers of Telangana were suffering at the hands of BJP for seeking minimum acknowledgment of their hard work! Kavith said, "'Rozgaar ki Maar' - the reality of Modi Government's 'New India' where crores of Indians were struggling to find employment that provides them with minimum income support. Finally, will there be a day when the PMCares truly tells the nation the truth and the accountability of funds?"