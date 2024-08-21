Pocharam appointed as Govt Advisor

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday appointed former Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy as Advisor (Agriculture). The Banswada MLA in recent months had defected to Congress from BRS.

Earlier in the BRS government, Pocharam also served as Agriculture Minister between 2014 and 2018. The State government also appointed Gutha Amith Reddy, the son of Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, as chairman of the Telangana Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited, Hyderabad, for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge. He also defected from BRS earlier this year.