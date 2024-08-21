Live
- Concerns rise over Forest Minister’s encroachment clearance order
- NIA charge sheets 2 for promoting activities of ISIS in India
- Japanese students complete AI research internship at MITS
- YSR responsible for increasing capacity of Somasila reservoir: Kakani
- Pocharam appointed as Govt Advisor
- Cong files complaint against KTR over ‘Cheap Minister’ remark
- Resolve Dharani applications within 10 days: Min to Collectors
- Collector inspects Yerpedu Vyasasramam
- Credit for IT revolution goes to Rajiv: Dy CM
- Teen alleges molestation; teacher booked
Just In
Pocharam appointed as Govt Advisor
Highlights
The State government on Tuesday appointed former Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy as Advisor (Agriculture).
Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday appointed former Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy as Advisor (Agriculture). The Banswada MLA in recent months had defected to Congress from BRS.
Earlier in the BRS government, Pocharam also served as Agriculture Minister between 2014 and 2018. The State government also appointed Gutha Amith Reddy, the son of Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, as chairman of the Telangana Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited, Hyderabad, for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge. He also defected from BRS earlier this year.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS