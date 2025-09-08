Poet Rama Devi to receive Kaloji Award for 2025

Live
Hyderabad: Telangana Government declared famous poet, writer and columnist N Rama Devi as the recipient of the prestigious Kaloji Narayana Rao Literary Award for the year 2025.
An Expert Committee, constituted by the state government, headed by noted poet and lyricist Ande Sri selected Rama Devi as the recipient of the award.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated Rama Devi for receiving the prestigious award which is being presented by the state department of Language and Culture every year in the name of the People’s Poet and Padma Vibhushan Kaloji Narayana Rao.
The award will be presented to Rama Devi during the Kaloji Birth Anniversary celebrations on Telangana Language Day on September 9 at Ravindra Bharathi. Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar and other dignitaries will attend the award presentation programme.