Police bust fake government jobs racket, prime accused arrested

Adilabad: Police have unearthed a massive fake job scam in which hundreds of unemployed youth were cheated with false promises of government jobs. The prime accused, Jettaboyina Madhu Kiran (45), CEO of Anant E Solutions, has been arrested in connection with the case registered at Adilabad One Town Police Station.

District Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan, IPS, revealed at a press conference that the accused, along with his associates, created fake organisations and misused the names of government schemes to collect lakhs of rupees from job aspirants across Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, Mancherial, Warangal and Khammam districts.

According to police, Madhu Kiran established Anant E Solutions in 2013, claiming to provide outsourcing jobs. In 2023, he and his associates – Sujata Thakur, Namini Satish and Lavanya registered Vidyadaan Organizers as an NGO. The group falsely claimed to have government approvals and attempted to siphon Central government CSR funds under the Vidyanjali 2.0 scheme, luring candidates with fake appointment letters to government schools and colleges.

The gang reportedly collected amounts ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh per candidate through local agents, promising jobs in government junior colleges and schools. Fake appointment orders were issued and victims were even paid salaries for three months to gain trust. When payments stopped, complaints were lodged, leading to the exposure of the racket.

Police stated that around 240 candidates were cheated across the state. Agents including Rahul, Kova Vital (Principal of Boath Government Junior College) and Varalakshmi were earlier arrested and remanded. Further investigation is underway to identify more persons involved.

SP Akhil Mahajan warned the public not to fall prey to job scams and reiterated that government jobs can only be secured through proper examinations and merit. He assured strict action against all those involved in cheating unemployed youth. He also appreciated One Town Inspector B. Sunil Kumar and IT Core RSI B. Gopikrishna for their efforts in cracking the case.