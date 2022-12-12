Police claims Maoists chapter over in state

Kothagudem: District Superintendent of Police Dr G Vineeth on Sunday informed the people in the agency villages refused the call by the banned CPI- Maoist party. He said party asked agency people through leaflets and posts to celebrate the PLGA week on a large scale and they refused the call, the SP stated.

He said the public in the village have realised the atrocities committed by the Maoists against the tribals and abstained from the meeting organised by the Naxals on Telangana Chattisgarh borders, he said.

He said, the Maoist party leaders using the innocent tribal people for collecting money from the contractors and businesspeople for their luxurious lives. He said, the number of second cadre leaders who were vexed the ideology of the Maoists and their theory were surrendered before the police. The tribal village people are not supporting them and their (Maoist party) chapter is over in the state, said SP Dr G Vineeth.