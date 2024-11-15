Police high-handedness sparks outrage in Kodangal

Mahabubnagar: The recent actions of police in Kodangal, where over 57 individuals were detained—16 of whom were placed under judicial custody—have drawn widespread condemnation from civil society and social leaders. The arrests followed an altercation between farmers from Lagacherla village and district officials, who had visited to discuss land acquisition for a proposed industrial corridor.

Witnesses report that police, allegedly acting with undue force, entered the homes of farmers in Lagacherla, Pulicherla, and nearby tribal hamlets late at night, pulling young men from their homes, loading them into vans, and causing panic among families.

“The police, who should protect us, entered our homes like armed rowdies, taking men indiscriminately without warrants or explanation,” said a resident who wished to remain anonymous. He further alleged that he was wrongfully detained and assaulted before eventually being released. Advocate Ashok, who is seeking bail for some detainees, condemned the police’s actions as unconstitutional. “The police have overstepped their authority, violating the fundamental rights of these villagers,” he said. “In cases where the family members of a suspect could not be found, the police reportedly detained elderly parents, demanding that they produce their sons to secure their own release.”

The issue stems from ongoing government efforts to acquire over 1,000 acres of land for a large pharmaceutical industrial corridor in the region. Local tribal farmers have opposed the land acquisition, fearing displacement and environmental harm. The government has already allocated 300 acres to a pharmaceutical company, intensifying local resistance to further acquisitions.

Many villagers refused to attend a recent public hearing on the project, suspecting it to be a formality rather than a genuine consultation. When district officials arrived at Lagacherla to address the villagers directly, tensions escalated, resulting in clashes. Locals say the officials failed to account for the farmers’ concerns, triggering the conflict.

Meanwhile, critics argue that the incident may have been engineered to justify the heavy police presence and pressure the tribal communities into compliance. “This situation was handled poorly by authorities and using excessive force against tribal people to take their lands is undemocratic,” commented a social analyst observing the conflict.

Although the government has offered compensation packages, including jobs, housing, and educational support, many farmers are unwilling to part with their ancestral land. Some residents have expressed willingness to accept industrial development that aligns with community needs, such as a medical college or educational institution, but they remain firmly against a project that they believe could harm the environment and disrupt their livelihoods.