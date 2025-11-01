Police martyrs' sacrifices are commendable: MLA Bojju Patel

Khanapur: Thesacrifices of police martyrs are truly commendable, said MLA Veduma Bojju Patel while paying tributes martyred police personnel here on Friday.

On the conclusion of Police Martyrs' Remembrance Week, a candlelight rally was organised under the leadership of Nirmal district SP Janaki Sharmila in Khanapur town. The rally began at NTR Chowk and proceeded to the local police station. It was a grand event with participation from police personnel, students, leaders from various political parties, and town residents, all paying heartfelt tributes to the fallen police officers.

At the Martyrs’ Memorial located at the police station, MLA Veduma Bojju Patel, SP Janaki Sharmila, and ASP Rajesh Meena offered floral tributes.

Speaking as the chief guest at the rally, MLA Patel emphasised that police officers laid down their lives to protect the public. He noted that a significant number of police deaths occurred within the Khanapur Circle, which falls under the erstwhile Adilabad district. He assured that the families of the martyrs would be supported.

The event was attended by Nirmal ASP Rajesh Meena, CI CH Ajay Kumar, Khanapur Tahsildar Sujata Reddy, SIs Rahul Gaikwad, Hanumanlu (Pembi SI), Sai Kiran (Kaddem SI), Sai Kumar (Dasturabad SI), and Women SI Jyothimani, along with leaders from various political parties and other dignitaries.