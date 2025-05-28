Police paste notice on ex-SIB chief’s home

Hyderabad: The police on Tuesday pasted notices at the house of the main accused in the phone-tapping case, former Special Investigation Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhar Rao, who is absconding. They visited his residence in Taramati and pasted a notice--if he does not appear, the Nampally court will declare him an offender. As none was present, they left notices urging him to come in person.

Last month, the Passport Authority of India had cancelled the passport of now suspended Rao. Passport authorities informed about the cancellation to the police. The decision was taken following the Red Corner Notice issued by Interpol.

Rao is residing in the US and has allegedly applied for the Green Card. Following the cancellation of the passport, his Green Card application has reportedly been rejected.