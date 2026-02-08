Value based life is true path to success

Guntur: Advisor to the government and noted spiritual orator Chaganti Koteswara Rao delivered an inspiring address on personality development and moral values. He emphasised that along with education, compassion and mental strength are essential values in human life. He spoke on “Personality Development and Moral Values”, at a meeting held at Acharya Nagarjuna University on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that students can earn a respectable place in society by cultivating morality, discipline and kindness along with academic excellence. He said that a value-based life is the true path to success for every student. ANU vice-chancellor Prof K Gangadhar said that students should not forget moral values while striving to achieve their goals, and that personality development forms a strong foundation for their future. University rector Prof R Sivarama Prasad, university faculty members, staff, and a large number of students participated in the programme.