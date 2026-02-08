Five bullets recovered from body, servant ‘missing’

Jalandhar: Policehave intensified their investigation into the murder of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionary Satwinderpal Singh, alias Lucky Oberoi, in Jalandhar, and investigators began questioning relatives of the prime suspect, Joga Pholriwal, according to sources.

Authorities are examining multiple angles in connection with the killing that took place on Friday.

Around 12 hours after Oberoi’s death, a postmortem was conducted at the Civil Hospital by a three-member medical panel. During the examination, doctors extracted five bullets from the body of the deceased.

Medical officials stated that one bullet was recovered from the right side of the neck, two from the right side of the abdomen and two from the chest region, sources said.

Officials said that the postmortem process lasted for more than two hours due to the complex nature of the injuries.

The medical panel noted that several bullets had penetrated deep into the body, making their removal challenging.

Doctors confirmed that five bullets were successfully extracted, but added that other bullets remain lodged inside the body.

On Friday, the Director General of Police stated that investigators had found a crucial lead in the case. Meanwhile, Oberoi’s housekeeper has gone missing, and his mobile phone remains switched off, raising further suspicion.

Police investigations further revealed that the missing servant had been employed by Oberoi for approximately two years.